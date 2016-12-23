Christopher Oversby Sells 151,172 Shares of Univar Inc. (UNVR) Stock

Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) insider Christopher Oversby sold 151,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $3,962,218.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,694.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) opened at 28.04 on Friday. Univar Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company’s market cap is $3.88 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. Univar’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Inc. will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Univar in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Rest of World segment includes developing businesses in Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico, and the Asia-Pacific region.

