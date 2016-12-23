Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR.B) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR.B) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc (Chorus) is a Canada-based company that is active in the aviation industry. It principally operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries Jazz Aviation LP and Voyageur Aviation Corp. Jazz Aviation LP is a regional carrier in Canada that operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada, offers charters throughout North America for corporate clients, governments, special interest groups and individuals, and also provides airline operators services such as ground handling, dispatching, flight load planning, training and consulting.

