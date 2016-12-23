Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR.B) PT Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR.B) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc (Chorus) is a Canada-based company that is active in the aviation industry. It principally operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries Jazz Aviation LP and Voyageur Aviation Corp. Jazz Aviation LP is a regional carrier in Canada that operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada, offers charters throughout North America for corporate clients, governments, special interest groups and individuals, and also provides airline operators services such as ground handling, dispatching, flight load planning, training and consulting.

