Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Bonds Drop 1% During Trading Insider Trade

An issue of Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) bonds fell 1% against their face value during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and is set to mature on July 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $107.50. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price. Specifically, CEO Stephen P. Joyce sold 32,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $1,735,365.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,749 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $57,751.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.77 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc. will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after buying an additional 133,298 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.8% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,740,000 after buying an additional 452,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,134,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after buying an additional 282,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,874,000 after buying an additional 95,036 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 762,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc (Choice) is a hotel franchisor. The Company operates in two segments: hotel franchising business and SkyTouch Technology (SkyTouch). It operates approximately 6,420 hotels open and over 720 hotels under construction, representing approximately 507,480 rooms open and over 58,130 rooms under construction, awaiting conversion or approved for development in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia and over 35 countries and territories outside the United States.

