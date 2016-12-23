China Africa Resources PLC (CAF) Insider Acquires £2,157.16 in Stock

China Africa Resources PLC (LON:CAF) insider Paul Johnson purchased 107,858 shares of China Africa Resources PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,157.16 ($2,677.37).

Shares of China Africa Resources PLC (LON:CAF) opened at 2.375 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.80. China Africa Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 16.40. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.80 billion.

About China Africa Resources PLC

China Africa Resources plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in exploration and evaluation of mining assets. The Company is involved in the exploration and development of base metals, primarily lead and zinc. The Company is engaged in the evaluation of the Berg Aukas Mine, which is located near Grootfontein in Northern Namibia.

