Chevron Corp. (CVX) Rating Increased to Buy at TheStreet

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research GmbH raised Chevron Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chevron Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corp. in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Chevron Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Chevron Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.15.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 118.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $224.21 billion. Chevron Corp. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $119.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.60.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corp. had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corp. will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Chevron Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Chevron Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -540.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chevron Corp. (CVX) Rating Increased to Buy at TheStreet” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/chevron-corp-cvx-rating-increased-to-buy-at-thestreet/1130775.html.

In other Chevron Corp. news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $593,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 567,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,518,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corp. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,644,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron Corp.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.