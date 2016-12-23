Chemung Canal Trust Co. Takes Position in Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Navigation Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in Trimble Navigation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Trimble Navigation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 237,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble Navigation by 3.2% in the second quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Trimble Navigation by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded up 0.50% on Friday, hitting $30.42. 613,382 shares of the company were exchanged. Trimble Navigation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business earned $584.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.09 million. Trimble Navigation had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Navigation Ltd. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

In other Trimble Navigation news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 158,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $4,437,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Veneziano sold 109,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $3,319,414.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Navigation Company Profile

