Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,201 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Adobe Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,342,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,481,242,000 after buying an additional 2,249,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,091 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,953,789,000 after buying an additional 1,325,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,555,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,490,013,000 after buying an additional 211,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,279,159,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,196,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,264,053,000 after buying an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. 1,047,659 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. Adobe Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Inc. will post $3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Vetr downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.68 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.81.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Dillon sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $1,461,610.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Rosensweig sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

