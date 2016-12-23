Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 27th

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) opened at 20.67 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $790.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. FBR & Co decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In related news, EVP Peter Willis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $34,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 701,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,310.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 970,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 140.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 84.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 31,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $498,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to invest primarily in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P (Operating Partnership). The Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries lease the Company’s hotels.

