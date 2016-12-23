Tech Data Corp. (NASDAQ:TECD) CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $221,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tech Data Corp. (NASDAQ:TECD) opened at 86.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. Tech Data Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Tech Data Corp. (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tech Data Corp. had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp. will post $6.07 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Charles V. Dannewitz Sells 2,500 Shares of Tech Data Corp. (TECD) Stock” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/charles-v-dannewitz-sells-2500-shares-of-tech-data-corp-tecd-stock/1131030.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECD. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Tech Data Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Tech Data Corp. from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America Corp. raised Tech Data Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, raised Tech Data Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Tech Data Corp. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in Tech Data Corp. during the second quarter worth $881,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tech Data Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Tech Data Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech Data Corp. during the second quarter worth $431,000.

Tech Data Corp. Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.