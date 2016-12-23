CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.6% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.2% in the third quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 548,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,951,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 0.10% on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 574,230 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. Tractor Supply Co. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Co. will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $77.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel acquired 1,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.14 per share, for a total transaction of $66,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,169.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Crudele sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company operates in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle segment. The Company focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses.

