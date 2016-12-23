Centerbridge Credit Partners G Sells 4,375,000 Shares of Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) Stock

Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners G sold 4,375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $71,793,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) opened at 16.20 on Friday. Extended Stay America Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extended Stay America Inc. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/centerbridge-credit-partners-g-sells-4375000-shares-of-extended-stay-america-inc-stay-stock/1130966.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 25.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.