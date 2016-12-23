Cavium Inc. (CAVM) Receives $59.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cavium Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAVM. TheStreet upgraded Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cavium in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cavium in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Cavium in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) opened at 62.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.22 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. Cavium has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.89.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business earned $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.55 million. Cavium had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cavium will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/cavium-inc-cavm-receives-59-71-average-target-price-from-analysts/1130806.html.

In other Cavium news, CEO Syed Ali sold 109,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $6,030,647.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,431 shares in the company, valued at $101,112,190.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C N. Reddy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $790,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 695.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,252 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,923,000 after buying an additional 1,861,704 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $143,506,000 after buying an additional 496,765 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 19.1% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,799,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $146,731,000 after buying an additional 608,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavium during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,184,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 134,650 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc is a provider of semiconductor processors, which enables processing for wired and wireless networking, communications, storage, cloud, wireless, security, video and connected home and office applications. The Company’s products include OCTEON, OCTEON Fusion, OCTEON XL, LiquidIO, NITROX, NEURON Search, ThunderX, Xpliant and XPA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavium Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavium Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.