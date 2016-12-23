CarMax Inc. (KMX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in a report published on Monday. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KMX. Vetr upgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) opened at 64.06 on Monday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CarMax Inc. (KMX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/carmax-inc-kmx-rating-reiterated-by-wedbush/1130992.html.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Garten sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $336,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1,283.1% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 64.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.