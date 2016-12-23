Carl E. Vogel Sells 6,035 Shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc. (ASCMA) Stock

Ascent Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Director Carl E. Vogel sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $107,181.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $215,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) opened at 16.97 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $205.35 million. Ascent Capital Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/carl-e-vogel-sells-6035-shares-of-ascent-capital-group-inc-ascma-stock/1131059.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASCMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 155,410 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 291.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $810,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 364.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASCMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascent Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Imperial Capital raised Ascent Capital Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Ascent Capital Group

Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Monitronics, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (Monitronics) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). Monitronics provides a range of residential security services, including hands-free two-way interactive voice communication with the monitoring center, cellular options, and an interactive service option, which allows the customer to control their security system remotely using a computer or smart phone.

