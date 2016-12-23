Carl E. Vogel Sells 6,035 Shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc. (ASCMA) Stock

Ascent Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Director Carl E. Vogel sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $107,181.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $215,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) opened at 16.97 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $205.35 million. Ascent Capital Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASCMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 155,410 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 291.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $810,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 364.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASCMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascent Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Imperial Capital raised Ascent Capital Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Ascent Capital Group
Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Monitronics, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (Monitronics) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). Monitronics provides a range of residential security services, including hands-free two-way interactive voice communication with the monitoring center, cellular options, and an interactive service option, which allows the customer to control their security system remotely using a computer or smart phone.
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.