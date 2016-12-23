Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on January 30th

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.379 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) opened at 143.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $157.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average of $144.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post $7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Peter John Edwards sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $2,288,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

