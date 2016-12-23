Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) PT Raised to C$117.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$104.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$103.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$109.08.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) opened at 110.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.