Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) PT Raised to C$117.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$104.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$103.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$109.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) opened at 110.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

WARNING: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) PT Raised to C$117.00” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm-pt-raised-to-c117-00/1130891.html.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

