Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 49,658 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 47.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,658 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,757,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,168,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 360,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 519,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,225.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) traded down 0.77% during trading on Friday, hitting $135.72. 302,255 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $12.89 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average of $127.65. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $146.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-sells-49658-shares-of-cimarex-energy-co-xec/1131540.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.53 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other Cimarex Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $277,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Albi sold 3,093 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $381,892.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segment is exploration and production. Its operations are located mainly in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its operations are focused in approximately two main areas, such as the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.