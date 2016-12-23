Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Maintains Stake in PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held its stake in PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,132,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $127,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 42.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 14.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $9,447,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 130,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) traded up 2.94% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,739 shares. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PDL BioPharma had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 49.04%. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc. will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Cos. began coverage on PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc, formerly Protein Design Labs, Inc, manages a portfolio of patents and royalty assets, consisting of its Queen et al. patents, license agreements with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and royalty and other assets acquired. The Company provides non-dilutive growth capital and financing solutions to late-stage public and private healthcare companies and offers immediate financial monetization of royalty streams to companies, academic institutions and inventors.

