Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 850 ($10.55) to GBX 900 ($11.17) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.22) target price on shares of Petrofac Limited in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.51) target price on shares of Petrofac Limited in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Petrofac Limited from GBX 700 ($8.69) to GBX 785 ($9.74) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Petrofac Limited in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,100 ($13.65) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Petrofac Limited to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 835 ($10.36) to GBX 800 ($9.93) in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac Limited has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 987.48 ($12.26).

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) opened at 868.51 on Tuesday. Petrofac Limited has a one year low of GBX 635.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,016.09. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.95 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 815.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 817.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Canaccord Genuity Raises Petrofac Limited (PFC) Price Target to GBX 900” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/canaccord-genuity-raises-petrofac-limited-pfc-price-target-to-gbx-900/1130863.html.

Petrofac Limited Company Profile

Petrofac Limited is an international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry. The Company designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and gas facilities, delivered through a range of commercial models, enabling it to respond to the distinct needs of each client and enabling them to manage their assets across the oil and gas life cycle.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.