Callidus Software Inc. (CALD) Insider Sells $905,841.40 in Stock

Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) insider Leslie Stretch sold 54,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $905,841.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Leslie Stretch sold 7,000 shares of Callidus Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $117,390.00.

Shares of Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) opened at 16.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. Callidus Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm’s market cap is $1.03 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/callidus-software-inc-cald-insider-sells-905841-40-in-stock/1130885.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Callidus Software by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Callidus Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after buying an additional 125,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callidus Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,440,000 after buying an additional 87,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Callidus Software by 45.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,894,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after buying an additional 592,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callidus Software by 300.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after buying an additional 1,317,097 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Callidus Software in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Callidus Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Callidus Software in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Callidus Software

Callidus Software Inc (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Callidus Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callidus Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.