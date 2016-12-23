CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $84-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.69 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAMP. First Analysis lowered CalAmp Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CalAmp Corp. from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on CalAmp Corp. to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp Corp. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Aegis lowered CalAmp Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp Corp. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) opened at 14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.37. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter. CalAmp Corp. had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $45,179.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Vitelle sold 27,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $410,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 284,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/calamp-corp-camp-updates-q4-earnings-guidance/1130719.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. during the third quarter worth $344,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 14.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.