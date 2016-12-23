Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business earned $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) opened at 42.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1836.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.81. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Vetr downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.84 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.7% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 401.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after buying an additional 1,289,020 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

