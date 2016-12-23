CA, Inc. (CA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. restated their market perform rating on shares of CA, Inc. (NYSE:CA) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Hovde Group raised CA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.75 to $26.00 in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CA in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CA in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of CA (NYSE:CA) opened at 32.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. CA has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77.

CA (NYSE:CA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CA will post $2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in CA during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in CA by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CA by 69.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

