BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corp. cut BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) opened at 39.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.36. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.14 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 72.58% and a net margin of 9.68%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/bwx-technologies-inc-bwxt-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1130990.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP James D. Canafax sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $172,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Societe Generale acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 24.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 148.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, formerly The Babcock & Wilcox Company, is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.