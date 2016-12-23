Brokerages Set $49.00 Target Price for SJW Corp. (SJW)

Shares of SJW Corp. (NYSE:SJW) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $49.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SJW Corp. an industry rank of 70 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SJW Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SJW Corp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in SJW Corp. by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SJW Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in SJW Corp. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Corp. (NYSE:SJW) opened at 55.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. SJW Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. SJW Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

SJW Corp. Company Profile

SJW Corp. is a holding company. The Company has approximately five subsidiaries: San Jose Water Company, SJWTX, Inc, SJW Land Company, Texas Water Alliance Limited (TWA) and SJW Group, Inc SJWTX, Inc is doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC). The Company operates through two segments: Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services.

