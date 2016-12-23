Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $4,063,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. by 58.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. by 17.7% in the second quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) traded up 0.87% during trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. 3,346,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business earned $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corp. had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp. will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Vetr raised shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Cos. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in petroleum product refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the east of the Mississippi. The Company’s segments include Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. Its Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its approximately seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products.

