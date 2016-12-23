Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3,407,000 Position in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,171,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,703,000 after buying an additional 2,891,812 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,425,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,061,000 after buying an additional 147,360 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,659,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,970,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,196,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 2,713,883 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. Activision Blizzard Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $45.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard Inc. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC set a $44.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $792,218.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,582.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile and tablet games. The Company operates through Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision) and its subsidiaries, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard) and its subsidiaries, and Other segments.

