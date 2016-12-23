Braver Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,537 Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Braver Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Braver Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corp. were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,974,066 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $408,033,000 after buying an additional 108,933 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corp. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 343,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corp. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corp. by 53.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726,637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,523,000 after buying an additional 951,208 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 468,734 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded down 0.49% on Friday, reaching $63.24. 12,401,125 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. Microsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company earned $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Microsoft Corp. had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corp. will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Cos. assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft Corp. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,879.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 18,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $1,088,592.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

