BMO Capital Markets Increases Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) Price Target to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WCP. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Whitecap Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) opened at 12.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $4.54 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, development, optimization and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. The Company is focused on providing sustainable monthly dividends and per share growth through a combination of accretive oil-based acquisitions and organic growth on existing and acquired assets.

