BMO Capital Markets Increases Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) Price Target to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.79.

Shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) opened at 13.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.63 billion. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas, predominantly in western Canada. The Company’s primary focus is acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalties. The Company manages a non-government portfolio of oil and natural gas royalties in Canada.

