BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) a $61.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IONS. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued a buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.34 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 51.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.25 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $62.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm earned $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 125.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.13) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/bmo-capital-markets-analysts-give-ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions-a-61-00-price-target/1131026.html.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $792,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,944.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.