BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) a $61.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IONS. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued a buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.34 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.77.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 51.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.25 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $62.68.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm earned $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 125.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.13) EPS for the current year.
In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $792,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,944.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.
