Black Box Corp. (BBOX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 13th

Black Box Corp. (NASDAQ:BBOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Black Box Corp. (NASDAQ:BBOX) opened at 16.10 on Friday. Black Box Corp. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $17.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $243.88 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Black Box Corp. (NASDAQ:BBOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm earned $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.45 million. Black Box Corp. had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Black Box Corp.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Box Corp. will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eslie C. Sykes bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $260,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBOX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Box Corp. by 81.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 125,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Black Box Corp. by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,102,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Black Box Corp. by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 456,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Black Box Corp. by 357.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Box Corp. by 555.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 66,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Box Corp.

Black Box Corporation is a technology solutions provider. The Company is engaged in designing, building, managing and securing the information technology (IT) infrastructure. Offerings under the Company’s Products platform include IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia and keyboard/video/mouse (KVM) switching.

