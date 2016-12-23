Beaufort Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Beaufort Securities in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LLOY. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 86 ($1.07) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.66) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 59 ($0.73) in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 66.21 ($0.82).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 63.80 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 47.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 74.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.67. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 38.80 billion.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 3,069 shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £1,902.78 ($2,361.65).

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

