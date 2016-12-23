BB&T Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,272,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,725,793,000 after buying an additional 478,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,850,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,028,000 after buying an additional 309,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,703,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $553,614,000 after buying an additional 292,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,024,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $390,626,000 after buying an additional 175,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $332,142,000 after buying an additional 1,603,911 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) traded up 0.46% on Friday, reaching $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,471 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.20. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Norfolk Southern Corp. had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post $5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BB&T Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/bbt-securities-llc-reduces-stake-in-norfolk-southern-corp-nsc/1131544.html.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Avondale Partners lowered shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

In related news, VP James A. Hixon sold 35,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $3,387,236.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,708,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $48,668.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $730,644.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.