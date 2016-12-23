Bayer AG (BAYN) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BAYN. Commerzbank AG set a €102.00 ($106.25) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. equinet AG set a €118.00 ($122.92) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($122.92) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €112.00 ($116.67) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €129.00 ($134.38) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.68 ($114.25).
Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) opened at 98.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.20. Bayer AG has a 12 month low of €83.87 and a 12 month high of €118.05. The company has a market capitalization of €81.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41.
About Bayer AG
