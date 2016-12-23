Bank of America Corp. Analysts Give Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) a €115.00 Price Target

Bank of America Corp. set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ML has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €114.00 ($118.75) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.18 ($105.40).

Shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) opened at 105.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of €19.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €100.73 and its 200-day moving average is €95.06. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 1-year low of €77.40 and a 1-year high of €106.55.

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA) is a France-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tires for a variety of vehicles. In addition, it publishes maps and guides, and offers digital products and services. The Company’s main activity is the production of tires for passenger cars, two-wheeled vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment and aircraft, among others, which are sold through such distribution divisions as Euromaster in Europe and TCI in the United States.

