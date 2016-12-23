AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $188.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) traded up 0.44% on Friday, hitting $174.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,973 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.77 and its 200-day moving average is $174.16. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.34. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $158.32 and a 52 week high of $192.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 50.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,141,000 after buying an additional 211,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,418,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,991,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 622,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,685,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 21.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

