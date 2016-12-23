Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Research Coverage Started at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr cut Automatic Data Processing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $97.81 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.94.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) opened at 102.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $102.82.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

