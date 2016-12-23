Astoria Financial Corp. (AF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Cos.

Astoria Financial Corp. (NYSE:AF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Cos. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Cos.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AF. FBR & Co lowered shares of Astoria Financial Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Astoria Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astoria Financial Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of Astoria Financial Corp. (NYSE:AF) opened at 18.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. Astoria Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Astoria Financial Corp. (NYSE:AF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Astoria Financial Corp. had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astoria Financial Corp. will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AF. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astoria Financial Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $22,192,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Astoria Financial Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $18,458,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Astoria Financial Corp. by 632.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 620,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Astoria Financial Corp. by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,507,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,006,000 after buying an additional 532,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Astoria Financial Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,259,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,295,000 after buying an additional 273,688 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astoria Financial Corp.

Astoria Financial Corporation is the unitary savings and loan holding company of Astoria Bank and its subsidiaries. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank, which is a local, community-oriented bank. Astoria Bank’s business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four- family, or residential, mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities.

