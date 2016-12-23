Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP William Griffin sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $372,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, William Griffin sold 1,902 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $89,565.18.

Shares of Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) opened at 53.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. Aspen Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 181.66%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology Inc. will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) EVP William Griffin Sells 6,772 Shares” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/aspen-technology-inc-azpn-evp-william-griffin-sells-6772-shares/1130909.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Pacific Crest upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,010.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after buying an additional 63,707 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 268.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.