Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) opened at 20.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.79.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,158.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post ($2.36) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,998,000 after buying an additional 268,634 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $14,985,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 263,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in applying its TransCon technology to develop a pipeline of long-acting prodrug therapies that address markets with unmet medical needs. The Company is developing its product candidate, TransCon human growth hormone (TransCon hGH) for once-weekly administration to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and other indications.

