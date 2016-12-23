Ariana Resources plc (AAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Panmure Gordon

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 2.71 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Ariana Resources plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) opened at 1.775 on Wednesday. Ariana Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 0.75 and a one year high of GBX 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.65. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 14.94 billion.

About Ariana Resources plc

Ariana Resources plc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold and technology-metals primarily in Turkey and Australia. The Company is focused on the Red Rabbit Gold Project located in the western Turkey, comprising the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors. Its projects include Kizilcukur project, Ivrindi project, Demirci project and Salinbas project.

