ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a jan 17 dividend on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) opened at 22.81 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.03 billion.

ARX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.85.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company’s business activities include the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in over five areas across western Canada. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of resource-rich properties that provide an option for both near-term and long-term growth.

