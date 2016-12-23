Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America Corp.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARI. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) opened at 16.99 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 66.26% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company earned $53.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 132.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America Corp.” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/apollo-commercial-real-estate-finance-ari-rating-lowered-to-neutral-at-bank-of-america-corp-2/1130974.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (ARI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.