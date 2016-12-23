Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) PT at $189.51

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,851,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,467,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Risch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $92,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,752.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 49.9% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $32,326,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) opened at 186.94 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.73 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average is $173.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States. The Company operates through the oil and gas development, exploration and production segment. The Company focuses on production of oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and gas through development drilling, production enhancement activities and acquisitions of producing properties.

