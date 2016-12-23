Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $23.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Heidrick & Struggles International an industry rank of 147 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a $19.00 price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 317.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/analysts-anticipate-heidrick-struggles-international-inc-hsii-to-post-0-19-earnings-per-share/1130711.html.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) opened at 23.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business earned $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc (Heidrick & Struggles) is an advisory firm providing executive search culture shaping and leadership consulting services to businesses and business leaders across the world. The Company operates its executive search and leadership consulting services in three geographic regions, including the Americas (which include the countries in North and South America), Europe (which includes the continents of Europe and Africa) and Asia Pacific (which includes Asia and the Middle East).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.