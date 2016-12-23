American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (MTGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) opened at 16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $732.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.44. American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 71.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/american-capital-mortgage-investment-corp-mtge-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-28th/1130958.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. by 18,817.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. by 245.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 23,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp.

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a hybrid mortgage real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a portfolio of real estate-related investments, which the Company defines to include agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage investments, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

Receive News & Ratings for American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.