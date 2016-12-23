American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. lowered American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America Corp. restated a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays PLC restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) opened at 18.98 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/american-axle-manufacturing-holdings-inc-axl-upgraded-at-royal-bank-of-canada/1131098.html.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings news, Director Samuel Valenti III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,220 shares in the company, valued at $231,436.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter David Lyons purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at $286,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 725.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 1,152.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 21.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components, and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), passenger cars, crossover vehicles and commercial vehicles. The Company supplies its products to automotive industry.

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.