AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) PT Lowered to $56.00

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Albert Fried & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.56.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) opened at 52.71 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business earned $634.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.58 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 408.71% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post $5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 261.8% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 300.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. The Company operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. The National Networks segment principally includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

